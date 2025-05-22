Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – May 19th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Vale, Plug Power, Enphase Energy, and Shell are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, development, manufacture, or support of electric vehicles and their components. They encompass automakers producing EVs, battery and motor suppliers, charging infrastructure firms, and related technology providers that investors track for growth in the shift toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,643,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,924,072. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.65.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,029,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,033,531. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 97,242,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,148,447. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,187,910. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 168,694,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,031,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $845.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,387. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

