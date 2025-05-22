SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.82 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

