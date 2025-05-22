City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3%

PEP stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.87 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

