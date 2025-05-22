Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

