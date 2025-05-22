Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.35 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

