Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.43.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $334.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

