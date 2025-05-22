Investmark Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

