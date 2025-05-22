Insurance Stocks To Research – May 19th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage—and managing the associated risk pools. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurers’ premium revenues, investment income, and claims-management performance. Because insurance companies balance underwriting results with returns on invested premiums, their stock prices often reflect both actuarial risk assessments and broader financial-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,979,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,001,624. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 167.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $20.56 on Monday, reaching $312.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,795,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.25. The company has a market cap of $283.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,944. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Stories