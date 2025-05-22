Navalign LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

