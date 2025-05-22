49 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.