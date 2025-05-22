Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Headinvest LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

