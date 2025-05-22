Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.19.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 11.2%

Snowflake stock opened at $199.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $201.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,708.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,555.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.