Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 764,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,241,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,239 shares of company stock worth $2,181,437. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

