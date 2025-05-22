Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $725.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

