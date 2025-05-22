RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $535.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

