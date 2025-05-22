Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $306,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

