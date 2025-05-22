Novem Group Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Novem Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.91.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $309.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

