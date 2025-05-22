Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

