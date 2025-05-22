Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

