Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $324,805.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,478.75. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $298,418.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,384. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,161 shares of company stock worth $51,551,150 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $635.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

