Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $368.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

