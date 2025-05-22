Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.92.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

