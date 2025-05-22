Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $151.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

