Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MDLZ Q3 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.