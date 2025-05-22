Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,687.68. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. The trade was a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.