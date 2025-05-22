Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

