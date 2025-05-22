PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $345,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.66, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. This trade represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,945,753 shares of company stock valued at $248,608,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

