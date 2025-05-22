Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.