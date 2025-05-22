PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $319,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

