Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $229.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average is $200.47.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

