Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Palo Alto Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $181.26 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,704.62. This represents a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,962 shares of company stock valued at $96,933,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

