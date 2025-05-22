Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 875,066 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

