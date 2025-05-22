Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low?priced, small?cap equities that trade with limited volume and often lack strong underlying fundamentals. Because they’re inexpensive on a per?share basis, they attract speculative retail traders seeking big gains—but they also carry heightened risks of severe volatility, liquidity shortfalls, and market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821,713. The stock has a market cap of $784.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $1,031.09. The company had a trading volume of 841,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $961.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $788.20 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $97.83. 4,390,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,235. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

