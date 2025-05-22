Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

