Best Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling products or services online or providing the platforms and infrastructure that enable digital commerce. They offer investors exposure to the rapidly expanding internet retail sector, driven by trends such as mobile shopping, digital payments, and streamlined logistics. Prominent examples include Amazon, Alibaba, Shopify and eBay. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.05. 12,653,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,826,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $784.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. Walmart has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,391. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,100.30. 112,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,014. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,000.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,064.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,067. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 155.12 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. GameStop has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 962,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.07. 324,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,249. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.59. 209,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. Post has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $125.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Recommended Stories