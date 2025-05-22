Harmony Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $535.77 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.93 and its 200 day moving average is $533.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

