Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $414.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

