Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 3,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

