The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.07. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price target (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

