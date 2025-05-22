City National Bank of Florida MSD Invests $1.10 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

