Continuum Advisory LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.7%

TFC stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

