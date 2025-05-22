ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 438.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ResMed by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after purchasing an additional 212,201 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $1,948,029.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,791,994.69. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total value of $455,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,127,890.78. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,949 shares of company stock worth $11,335,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

