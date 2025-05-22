Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE SNA opened at $322.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.