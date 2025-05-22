Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.560-5.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,687.68. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.