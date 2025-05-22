McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $424.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.24 and a 200-day moving average of $374.57. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $433.60.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.47.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

