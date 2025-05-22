Top Medical Stocks To Watch Today – May 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and hospital services. They give investors exposure to the industry’s growth drivers (aging populations, medical innovation and regulatory approvals) but can be volatile in response to clinical?trial outcomes, policy changes and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $14.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.34. 28,241,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,310. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. 20,162,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,330,273. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $735.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,394. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $697.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $795.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Recommended Stories