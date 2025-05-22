Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

