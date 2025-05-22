RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

