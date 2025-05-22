Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,610,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $358.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

