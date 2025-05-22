Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,813 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,816.84. This represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,945,753 shares of company stock valued at $248,608,160 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $282.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.66, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

